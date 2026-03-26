Wisconsin State Journal Names Amtelco a Winner Of The Greater Madison area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

Amtelco, a trusted leader in the Call Center and Healthcare Critical Communications industries, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Wisconsin State Journal Top Workplaces for the seventh consecutive year.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – March 23, 2026— Today, Amtelco announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by the Wisconsin State Journal. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“Amtelco is celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year. My parents, Bill and Eleanor Curtin, cofounded Amtelco together and created a culture based in large part on family,” said Tom Curtin, Amtelco’s CEO & Chairman. “Today, every employee contributes to our family-minded culture and the attitude that if our customers are successful, we will be successful.”

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and a respected provider of interoperable, comprehensive, and customizable communication software. Its products offer automation, integration, and leading-edge technology, including cloud-based and AI-powered solutions, for healthcare, call centers, answering services, and other organizations. Amtelco proudly supports the vital work done by its customers with highly ranked products and services that optimize connections when they matter most. Amtelco has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. ™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.