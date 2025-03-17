Call Center Automation Tools That Are Revolutionizing The Industry

By Katie Charles

The best way to stay efficient in any industry is to find new ways to do things, especially regarding your answering service software. Automating repetitive tasks is a great way to save time and money. Finding the right cloud-based software can be a big challenge, as it needs to integrate with systems and processes that are already in place. Read more to continue learning about Amtelco’s family of communication solutions.

Luckily, Amtelco’s software solutions are specifically developed to fit the needs of call centers and their operator consoles. Web Agent, which is Amtelco’s web browser agent interface, is ideal for call centers as it offers multiple communication modes. This includes desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The Web Agent console provides access to call center solutions such as scripting, call-flow navigation, and messaging. This operator console streamlines call handling in call centers with information available to agents with just a few keystrokes. Amtelco’s miTeamWeb is a mobile-friendly web application that uses customizable widgets. Users can read and send messages, access information from a directory, and update statuses. Telephone answering service providers work with various industries and businesses, so having an operator console that can do it all is vital for high customer satisfaction ratings and efficiency.

Active Insights is Amtelco’s web-based platform that provides access to call, message, and speech analytics. It is an easy way to find detailed information about calls, agent performance, and insights into your overall call handling. Active Insights has benefits such as saving time, providing feedback to agents, quickly locating specific calls, call reviewing, and conserving space on your on-site servers. Ellie, Amtelco’s Intelligent Virtual Agent, can be found within Active Insights and is the exciting new member of Amtelco’s family of communication solutions. Ellie enables call centers to work with agents on call handling by using predefined scripts and streamlining workforce management. Ellie assists agents expertly with heavy call traffic, handling calls with scripts and reducing caller wait times. This exceptional customer service has more features available on our Ellie—Intelligent Virtual Agent webpage. Contact us to learn more about Ellie today.

Quiz:

Answer all these questions to see if your call center is on top of its game!

1. Our call center has upgraded our software within the past 5 years.

Yes

No

2. We manage agent training with cloud-based systems that allow agents to thrive at our call center.

Yes

No

3. We periodically check to see if there are places where we can improve our call center software or processes.

Yes

No

If you answered “Yes” to all of these questions, you are staying current on all the new technology and making it easy for your agents to succeed. Great job! If you answered “No” to one or more questions, contact us today to learn how we can help you reach your customer service goals!

Katie Charles works in Marketing Design and is a Content Specialist at Amtelco

