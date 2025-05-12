Case Study: How AI and a New Sales Strategy Helped Readymode Book More Demos and Close More Deals

By Rob Auld and David Byck

In the call center industry, efficiency is everything, but not at the expense of the customer experience (CX). Readymode, a leader in predictive dialing software, took this to heart and recognized that its sales process needed to evolve.

This case study shares how Readymode used artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline one of the most critical touchpoints in its customer journey: the web form used to request demos.

The Challenge: Improving Efficiency Without Sacrificing CX

Faced with increased pressure from competitors, Readymode’s leadership team knew it was time to act and transform the way it sells to call centers, with a stronger customer focus and a more effective demo process.

In the past, Readymode’s demo requests relied heavily on sales development representatives (SDRs). Prospective clients would fill out a web form, and an SDR would follow up to answer initial questions and schedule the demo. This process was inefficient, time-consuming, and introduced delays, leading to drop-offs in engagement. With a high volume of demo requests, SDRs focused on repetitive tasks, limiting their ability to build relationships with high-value leads and accounts.

The SDRs also needed help to effectively explain the value of using their software to differentiate Readymode’s products in high-level business conversations.

When Readymode analyzed its demo request process, the team recognized the importance of addressing two core customer needs early on: clarity on product functionality and transparent pricing. Prospective clients often arrive with questions about these topics, so responding to these inquiries promptly and efficiently became a top priority.

The Solution: AI-Powered Automation and a Value-Based Sales Approach

To solve these challenges, Readymode deployed an AI-powered system to automate and manage demo requests from initial contact to scheduling. These “AI SDRs” instantly respond to prospective customers’ demo requests, answer common preliminary questions about product functionality and pricing by retrieving relevant data from its knowledge base in real-time and schedule a live demo.

By reducing the need for human intervention in this initial step, Readymode streamlined the demo scheduling process and improved response times, reducing friction and enhancing CX in the buying process.

During the demo, Readymode showcases technology enhancements, including new predictive dialing capabilities to help call centers increase call connection rates and improve overall productivity. These consist of smarter call routing, improved lead management, and better compliance and call quality.

To better communicate and sell its differentiated solution, Readymode partnered with Visualize, a leading ValueSelling provider, to identify a strategy for driving increased differentiation and overall sales success. Together, they implemented a proven and structured sales methodology to align the revenue engine, including both sales and marketing, to provide a seamless CX across the entire customer lifecycle. In addition, Readymode integrated aspects of this same methodology into its AI-powered SDRs, so that the AI responses would be perfectly aligned with human interactions.

Key initiatives of the value-based sales approach included:

New Coaching Tools and Analytics : To help Readymode’s salespeople clearly articulate the value of using its software and differentiate its products in strategic business discussions, new coaching tools with call break-in features, scripting guides and post-call training analytics were implemented.

: To help Readymode’s salespeople clearly articulate the value of using its software and differentiate its products in strategic business discussions, new coaching tools with call break-in features, scripting guides and post-call training analytics were implemented. Sales Methodology Adoption: To provide a common language and a consistent approach to customer interactions and unify messaging, the ValueSelling Framework® was rolled out across the entire revenue engine, from sales to marketing to AI SDRs to customer success representatives, training the leadership team first.

Readymode also implemented a revenue technology toolset, eValuePrompter®, to integrate the ValueSelling Framework sales methodology directly into their CRM platform.

Targeted Coaching & Training: Monthly team-specific coaching, supplemented by instructor-led workshops and a customized onboarding program strengthened Readymode’s sales skills.

The Results: A More Efficient and Customer-Centric Sales Process

The impact of AI-driven automation in Readymode’s demo request process has been substantial. By providing immediate answers and simplifying the scheduling process, Readymode has seen a 30% increase in conversions from demo requests to scheduled demos. Prospective customers now receive instant guidance instead of waiting for a follow-up, increasing engagement and interest in their offerings.

By automating these tasks and training AI SDRs to manage inbound demo queries, Readymode enabled their SDRs to engage in higher-value activities like outbound calls and relationship building with high-priority accounts. With this change, their role evolved from merely responding to inquiries to actively fostering relationships, directly contributing to increased sales growth and improved customer satisfaction.

Readymode’s results of rolling out a proven sales methodology and enhanced technology include:

Annual revenue growth increased 40%

Visitor-to-lead conversions rose 20%

Lead-to-Sales-Accepted-Opportunity surged to 45%

Sales-Accepted-Opportunity-to-win reached a phenomenal 72%

Improved CX by addressing two core call center customer needs early on: responding promptly and clearly to customer inquiries on product functionality and providing transparent pricing.

Why These Achievements Matter

Readymode’s holistic, quality-first approach to revenue transformation sets a new standard for innovation in SMB outbound engagement by combining a value-based sales methodology, technological excellence, and process standardization. The benefit to Readymode’s call center customers is that they better understand the benefits that Readymode’s predictive dialing software delivers, which will boost their productivity.

Lessons For Call Centers Looking to Adopt AI

Here are some lessons Readymode learned from its AI implementation that you might find valuable, too:

1. Automate repetitive tasks with minimal human value. AI can automate time-intensive tasks, freeing your teams to engage in strategic and high-value activities.

2. Start small, then scale. Focus AI on one problem at a time for measurable impact before expanding its capabilities. Readymode initially had ambitions for its AI system to handle multiple roles as a helper, a support bot and a sales bot. This approach quickly became overwhelming and diluted AI’s effectiveness.

3. Communication is key; prepare for broad business impact. Introducing AI technology has a widespread impact on the entire organization, affecting how different departments coordinate and project outcomes. Proactive communication about AI’s role and impact ensures alignment, provides transparency across all teams, and answers questions about how AI will affect employees’ roles and the company’s future direction.

The Takeaway

AI is a present necessity for businesses, especially those operating in the SaaS space. By implementing AI strategically and aligning it with a strong sales methodology, companies like Readymode are proving that efficiency and customer experience doesn’t have to be at odds. The message for the call center industry is clear: start small, stay focused, but start now—or risk being left behind.

As Chief Revenue Officer of Readymode, Rob Auld focuses on transforming the customer journey and achieving sustainable growth through a mix of strategic vision and operational excellence.

ValueSelling Associate and Visualize Vice President David Byck is an experienced sales trainer and coach, who enables revenue teams to become increasingly effective, efficient and relevant while building exceptional customer experiences.