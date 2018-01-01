Contact Center Key Technology Trends for 2025: AI Leads the Charge

By Donna Fluss

Based on findings from a recent DMG Consulting survey, 2025 is shaping up to be an excellent year for technology investments in contact centers. In December 2024, DMG issued a worldwide survey through our network of media partners designed for enterprise, customer experience (CX), contact center, and IT executives. We asked about business and technology plans for the upcoming year, as we’ve done for the past ten years (except 2019), and we requested insights into the benefits they are receiving or expect to realize from leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Below are our findings concerning the systems, applications, and technologies garnering the most attention for the year.

Contact Center Technology Investment Priorities for 2025

Survey respondents’ top 10 contact center technology investments for 2025 are a combination of systems built from the ground up as AI-based applications and others have been greatly enhanced with these capabilities. The primary focus of most CX and contact center technology acquisitions in 2025 will be solutions that add intelligence and automation to the operating environment. Given this, it’s not surprising that AI/generative AI (GenAI) is the top-rated technology investment category for service organizations for the year, selected by 43.2% of survey respondents. GenAI’s ability, along with large language models (LLMs), to identify intents, understand, and respond to unstructured conversations has made it foundational technology (along with other AI capabilities) for multiple contact center applications.

Workforce management (WFM) came in second place, identified by 40.8% of survey participants. These solutions remain an essential productivity, management, and oversight tools in contact centers, which utilize them for forecasting, scheduling, real-time adherence, and much more. The addition of AI technologies in many WFM modules amplify their benefits while finding a balance between the needs of the company and its employees. Recently released or updated AI-enriched WFM solutions have the potential to transform the perception of contact centers by empowering agents to select and manage their schedules, giving them the flexibility preferred by employees across generations.

Self-service solutions (interactive voice response (IVR), intelligent virtual agent (IVA), conversational AI (CAI), web, and mobile) were the third-highest technology investment priority for companies in the survey (36.0%). This is a significant decrease from last year’s results when it held the top position at 51.8%. Delivering enhanced customer-facing self-service continues to be important to enterprises, as reflected by its second-place position in the business goals portion of DMG’s survey. Companies remain dedicated to improving their self-service capabilities, as this is the most effective way to increase contact center productivity and reduce operating costs while scaling the operation.

Automated quality management (AQM) came in fourth place as an IT investment priority in 2025, selected by 28.0% of survey participants. These solutions have been in the market for over 10 years, but GenAI elevated their benefits by vastly improving the validity and usefulness of their findings. The timing is great, as AQM solutions deliver on AI’s core value by automating, standardizing, and enhancing the QM process, enabling contact centers to review 100% of voice and digital interactions cost-effectively.

Automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions are in fifth place, chosen by 25.6% of the people responding to DMG’s survey. While this category could include both on-premise and cloud-based acquisitions, most respondents are likely interested in a cloud-based contact center infrastructure solution, as this is where innovation is taking place. AI technology is being used to enhance the routing intelligence of these contact center systems, better positioning companies to deliver on their goal of hyper-personalization.

Sixth place is held by three IT segments, interaction (speech and text) analytics (IA), knowledge management (KM), and real-time guidance (RTG)/next-best-action (NBA), each of which was selected by 24.0% of survey respondents. As is the case with AQM, the growing interest in these solutions has been greatly influenced by the functional intelligence of GenAI and LLMs. IA solutions were already considered mission-critical for contact centers, but GenAI has increased their ability to uncover deep insights from customer interactions and help them operationalize findings. KM solutions plays a dual role in the AI market: they function as a vital input source for many AI initiatives, and the applications also leverage these technologies to strengthen many of their core system features including content creation, maintenance, and search. Lastly, RTG and NBA applications are two of the newer agent augmentation tools helping to improve CX, employee engagement, and productivity.

Seventh place, with 22.4% of survey responses, is a three-way tie between business intelligence, contact center as a service (CCaaS), and customer relationship management (CRM). CCaaS and CRM are the two foundational contact center systems; CCaaS platforms manage the routing and delivery of voice and digital interactions on an inbound and outbound basis, and CRM solutions track the customer’s relationship and activities with an organization. Business intelligence capabilities analyze data from all contact center systems and applications. Each of these solutions has benefited from major AI enablement investments and has increased their contributions during the past few years. The enhancements have been so effective that they are driving a wave of purchases.

Automated post-interaction summarization came in eighth, gamification/coaching/eLearning was in ninth, and reporting was in tenth place with 21.6%, 20.0%, and 19.2% of survey responses, respectively. The first two applications are designed to help agents and improve the employee experience (EX). The third, reporting, is a topic that consistently shows up in survey findings, as companies look for better information to manage their systems and operations.

Final Thoughts

The survey findings are clear: companies are investing in AI, with an emphasis on GenAI and LLMs, to enhance their CX and contact center functions. Innovations in recent years have vastly improved the effectiveness and boosted the benefits of existing systems and driven a number of new and transformative capabilities. Companies are investing in their futures, and while they are counting on AI/GenAI technologies to increase contact center productivity, they are also gaining from its ability to enhance the CX and EX.

Donna Fluss, Founder and President of DMG Consulting LLC, provides a unique and unparalleled understanding of the AI, people, processes, and technology that drive the direction and performance of the dynamic and rapidly transforming CX, contact center, and back-office markets. As the foremost analyst and visionary dedicated to these markets, Donna has provided expert guidance for over 30 years to operations and technology leaders as well as disruptive newcomers, investors, and enterprises that want to build AI-enabled contact centers. She can be reached at Donna.Fluss@dmgconsult.com.