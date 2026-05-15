How Quickly Can Your Call Center Adapt to AI?

By Nicole Limpert

Many call centers face a unique set of challenges that make adapting to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered communication tools particularly difficult. These barriers generally fall into three categories: regulatory/ethical (especially governmental and medical), technical/data, and the different organizational or cultural dynamics of their diverse clients.

This article draws on Amtelco’s decades of experience in the communications industry to share helpful information about steps you can take to prepare your call center staff and technology systems for AI use.

Why Call Centers Can Have Difficulty Adapting to AI

Regulatory and ethical barriers exist because businesses such as government, healthcare, finance, and education are highly regulated industries that handle incredibly personal information. Data privacy and security concerns are often the most critical barrier. AI tools rely on vast amounts of sensitive data. Strict regulations, such as HIPAA in the U.S. and GDPR in Europe impose complex requirements for data handling, storage, and transmission. Ensuring AI systems that are fully compliant pose a significant and resource-intensive hurdle.

If an AI communication tool provides incorrect or misleading information that leads to critical mistakes, it can be unclear who is legally responsible: the client, the call center, or the software developer. This uncertainty creates a risk-averse environment that discourages adoption.

Data is often fragmented and siloed across different legacy systems. However, AI requires large volumes of high-quality, standardized data. The lack of interoperability makes it difficult to integrate AI tools or build effective models. AI solutions must integrate seamlessly with existing platforms, which can be technically challenging.

Many advanced AI models (especially deep learning) are “black boxes”—you can see the output, but the reasoning behind it is opaque. People often need to understand why the AI made a certain suggestion before they can trust it or act on it.

The lack of trust people have in AI is another hurdle.

Using AI agents is a relatively new concept, and call centers understandably have a skills gap in their internal talent to properly develop, implement, and maintain AI tools. Training existing staff on AI systems can be a huge logistical and financial undertaking.

Strategies to Overcome Hesitancy Towards AI

Call center owners and managers are actively developing advanced strategies to manage the unique challenges of integrating AI, with a primary focus on minimizing disruptions and safeguarding client and caller data. These methods can be used when presenting a plan to leadership or when an owner is thinking about integrating AI into their call center:

Phased migration, also known as an incremental deployment or hybrid staged extension, is the primary strategy for integrating AI into existing workflows and legacy systems without a costly and high-risk “rip and replace” overhaul. For example, the contact center may start with a small, contained, and low-risk AI use case (e.g., an AI chatbot to schedule an appointment). If the system fails, only one small process is impacted.

Sidecar architecture refers to the introduction of the AI as a ” sidecar ” service that sits outside the main systems. In a call center, the sidecar architecture pattern allows AI functionalities (like natural language processing, intelligent routing, and data analysis) to run in a separate, isolated process alongside the main, often legacy, call center system. This separates the AI logic from the core application, enabling easier updates, better scalability, and reduced risk to existing operations.

Staff resistance can be overcome using a gradual rollout and change management. Training is focused on an initial pilot group. As the rollout expands, more staff become accustomed to the new tool. “Super-users” tend to emerge and champion the technology. Staff will likely see immediate, tangible benefits before the system is fully implemented, which will help build trust.

Costs can be managed using a staged investment approach. Investment is spread out over time. The initial investment is small for the pilot, with larger funding released after the initial phases.

Strategies to Overcome Agent Concerns About AI

Reassuring call center agents about the use of AI is often the single most critical factor for successful AI adoption. Below are specific, actionable mitigation strategies to address agent resistance and workflow disruption:

1. Focus on AI as an “Agent Co-Pilot,” Not a Replacement

The primary strategy must be to re-frame the AI’s role from automation to augmentation. Clearly communicate that AI is being introduced to handle “low-value, high-volume, repetitive tasks” such as verifying information, looking up business hours, and simple appointment reminders.

This frees up the agent to focus on the “high-value, high-empathy, complex conversations.” where their human skills are truly needed, reducing burnout and increasing job satisfaction.

2. Redesign the Workflow Around Agent Strengths

Prevent the AI from creating more work by involving veteran call center agents and supervisors in the AI’s design and testing phases. Ask agents to identify the top three most painful, repetitive tasks they deal with daily. The initial AI rollout should focus only on automating or assisting with these specific tasks to provide an immediate, tangible benefit.

Help agents view AI as a tag-team partner by defining exactly when the AI transfers the call over to an agent, and what information must be included in the handoff. The agent should receive a concise summary of the caller’s issue, their current sentiment (e.g., “Caller is frustrated about billing”), and what the AI has already attempted, thereby eliminating the need for the caller to repeat themselves.

3. Implement Targeted Training and Coaching

The agent’s job is changing, which requires a new type of training. Agents need to understand the AI’s capabilities and, crucially, its limitations. Training should not only include how to use the AI, but also how to manually override the AI when necessary. This builds confidence and maintains human oversight.

Leverage the AI’s ability to analyze calls for targeted coaching. Instead of a manager listening to random calls, use the AI to flag calls where the agent successfully de-escalated a difficult situation. This shifts coaching from focusing on negative performance to reinforcing positive ” super-agent” behavior.

By prioritizing these strategies, call centers can more rapidly prepare for integrating AI into their workflows and change the narrative from ”AI is taking our jobs” to “AI is taking our busywork.”

Nicole Limpert is a marketing content writer for Amtelco