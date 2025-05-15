Ideas Ignite in Phoenix: Why You Can’t Miss the 2025 ATSI Annual Conference

By Genevieve Carrenard

If there’s one event that defines the heartbeat of the call center industry, it’s the ATSI Annual Conference—and 2025 promises to be a standout year! Set against the vibrant backdrop of Phoenix, Arizona, this year’s theme, “Ideas Ignite, Phoenix Rising,” captures the bold spirit of transformation that is reshaping the industry.

A Legacy of Leadership

Since its founding in 1942, the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) has grown into a global voice for call center and answering service providers. With a strong focus on education, advocacy, and professional development, ATSI continues to set the standard for excellence in customer communication.

This year’s conference will be held from June 17–19 at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, where the brightest and boldest voices in the call center space will congregate.

Inspired by the mythical phoenix, the event will center on innovation, resilience, and rising stronger from disruption—qualities that define the industry’s trajectory in an age of AI, shifting client expectations, and rapid regulatory changes.

The Future of the Industry Starts Here.

The 2025 ATSI Conference is tailored for telephone answering service professionals, including owners, executives, operations managers, and team leads. Whether you’re looking to improve performance, spark innovation, or strengthen your leadership, this conference delivers real-world strategies and invaluable peer insight.

Here’s what you can expect:

– Two inspiring keynote speakers who will challenge you to think bigger.

– Breakout sessions and Panels focused on key industry topics such as AI integration, compliance, sales strategies, and KPIs.

– Peer networking events

– A celebratory awards gala to honor excellence across the industry.

– Pre-conference workshops and social activities to build deeper relationships with colleagues and solution partners.

Backed by Industry Leaders

The ATSI Annual Conference is proud to be supported by an incredible lineup of partners and sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors: Amtelco, Call 2 Call Communications, Kauneonga

Gold Sponsors: BrightDrop, Dedicated People, Startel, TeligentIP, Zyra Talk

Silver Sponsors: CallShaper, Trinsic Technologies, MAP Communications

Plus, 20+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge tools and solutions for your call center.

Come for the insights. Stay for inspiration. Leave ready to rise!

For additional information and registration, visit the 2025 ATSI conference central.

Genevieve Carrenard is the business manager at Connections Magazine. She has a decade of call center experience in the US and Canada. She is committed to helping clients meet their advertising and marketing needs.

Contact her at genevieve@virtualteam.ai