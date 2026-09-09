Renaming and Reframing the Human Behind the Headset

By Donna Fluss

Many kinds of agents exist in the world. Real estate agents who help you find a home. Travel agents who help you book a vacation. Sports agents who negotiate million-dollar deals. Literary agents who discover the next New York Times bestseller. Insurance agents who help you prepare for the unexpected. Secret agents… well, who save the world.

And then there’s the person on the front line of the customer relationship and brand. The one who handles the most emotionally charged, complex, high‑stakes “make or break” moments in the customer relationship. They’re the person who must solve problems that automation can’t touch (and occasionally creates): issues that are messy, ambiguous, and unscripted. The person who steps in when something derails, when something really matters, when someone is frustrated, confused, or worried. And the industry decided to call that role… “agent.”

Oh, sure, other titles have been used over the years: representative, customer service rep (CSR), customer service associate, support specialist, call center rep, even the dehumanized “Tier 1.” But none of them stuck. Not because they were wrong, but because “agent” was, well, easy and generic and fit many types of contact centers and support organizations. It matched the perception of the role at the time: transactional, scripted, routine, low-complexity, low-authority. A name for a job that was assumed to be simple. A name for work that was assumed to be basic. A name for a role that was

perceived to be entry-level, dispensable, and inexpensive.

And now? Now that the work has evolved into something that requires judgment, empathy, contextual reasoning, ethical decision-making, and hybrid human/AI orchestration? The name feels like a relic, a fossil from another time. Because today’s frontline professionals are no longer performing routine tasks. They are:

interpreting context

navigating ambiguity

applying judgment

managing emotion

orchestrating hybrid workflows

validating AI outputs, correcting AI drift, and deciding when to accept, adjust, or override machine-generated guidance

making ethical decisions

protecting customer relationships

strengthening brand loyalty

preventing customer attrition

resolving multistep, multisystem problems

This is knowledge work. This is cognitive work. This is emotional work. This is strategic work. This is CX specialist work. And with that evolution should come:

elevated expectations

elevated compensation

elevated recognition

elevated professional identity

elevated respect

And here’s where the naming conversation gets even more interesting. We now have AI agents: tireless, unflapp able, programmatic. They never get overwhelmed. They never get upset. They never need PTO or a wellness break. They never have to talk someone down from an emotional cliff. Because when a situation

requires empathy, nuance, or judgment, they escalate the customer to their human agent counterpart, the one who steps in to take the heat when things get complicated. So ironically, the human agent, the one doing the hardest work, now shares a title with a

bot.

If that doesn’t tell us it’s time for a name upgrade, nothing will. Because names matter. Names shape perception. Names shape value. Names shape how organizations invest in a role. Names shape how leaders think about a role. Names shape how people feel

about the work they do. And when the work evolves, the title should too. So maybe it’s finally time to retire “agent” for the frontline role that has outgrown it. Maybe it’s time to give these professionals a name worthy of the complexity, judgment,

and emotional intelligence they bring to every customer interaction.

We’re suggesting “CX specialist,” but we’re open to something even better. Tell us what you think.

Because what’s in a name? In this case — everything.

Donna Fluss, Founder and President of DMG Consulting LLC, provides a unique and unparalleled understanding of the AI, people, processes, and technology that drive the direction and performance of the dynamic and rapidly transforming CX, contact center, and back-office markets. As the foremost analyst and visionary dedicated to these markets, Donna has provided expert guidance for over 30 years to operations and technology leaders as well as disruptive newcomers, investors, and enterprises that want to build AI-enabled contact centers. She can be reached at Donna.Fluss@dmgconsult.com.