The Past, Present, and Future of Telecommunication

By Nicole Limpert

How did we go from “old-school” phones to the apps and digital systems we use today, and what will communication be like in the near future? Essentially, voice calls turned into data.

In the past, a phone call was like a physical pipe: once you picked up the phone, a dedicated electrical circuit was created between you and the other person. This was called “Tip & Ring” (referring to the physical wires).

We experienced a big shift and went from wires to packets. Today, voice is just another type of data, like an email or a Netflix video. We call this VoIP (Voice over IP). Your voice is chopped into tiny digital “envelopes”(packets), sent over the internet, and reassembled on the other end. Because voice is now just “data” your phone system

isn’t a box in a closet anymore—it’s an app on your computer or a service in the cloud.

Today’s Telecommunication

To understand modern calling, you have to realize that every call is actually two separate jobs happening at once: signaling and media. Signaling rings the phone, checks if the person is busy, and “introduces” the two devices. Media RTP (Real-time Transport Protocol) carries the actual sound of your voice (audio and video media) back and forth.

H.323 and SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) are the two main “languages” (protocols) phones use to talk to each other. H.323 was the first major standard for video conferencing and office webphones. Nowadays, H.323 is losing favor because it’s

considered “heavy” – it has many rules and moving parts, which makes it difficult to get through modern security firewalls. Plus, it’s complex to fix when it breaks. It’s mostly used today by hospitals and companies that bought expensive video equipment 10–15

years ago and are still using it.

However, SIP was built to work like the web. If H.323 is a formal legal contract, SIP is a text message. In contrast to H.323, SIP is considered to be “lightweight” and easy to read. Because it’s so simple, almost every device (Zoom, Teams, desk phones) speaks

SIP. It’s the universal language of the modern office.

Telephony is no longer a separate thing you buy. It is now part of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service). This is another way of saying that your phone, chat, and video meetings are all one single cloud tool.

The Future of Telecommunication

The future of telephony is already arriving. We are transitioning from the UCaaS era to move beyond simple calling and into “Agentic” communication.

In the future, the platform will do much of the work for you. Even now, AI agents serve as assistants that can join calls, automatically take notes, assign tasks, and suggest answers during live calls based on the caller’s mood (sentiment analysis), and provide real-time translation to erase language barriers.

Robust call center software available now can be deeply integrated with other systems to access data and provide a “crystal ball” view of who is calling and why before an agent answers. Instead of an operator asking, “How can I help you?” they can access data about the caller immediately to provide customized service: “I see you missed your doctor’s appointment; would you like me to reschedule that for you?”

We are currently limited to “boxes on a screen” (like Zoom or telehealth calls). The next step is moving from 2D video to XR (Extended Reality) holographic and immersive interactions. Using AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality) headsets or possibly

holographic projectors, a call could feel like everyone is sitting around the same physical table, even if they are in different countries. Instead of calling someone, you step into a shared digital office.

The future of telephony is already arriving. We are transitioning from the UCaaS era to move beyond simple calling and into “Agentic” communication. In the future, the

Future-Proofing Communications

Future-proofing is no longer about buying the “best box” to sit in a closet; it’s about building a flexible digital foundation. For both general companies and high-stakes environments like hospitals, the goal is to ensure that when a new AI or software update comes out, you can “plug it” rather than “ripping and replacing” your entire system.

Here are three tips to help you future-proof your communication systems:

1. Adopt an API-First Architecture

In the past, software was ”closed” (it didn’t talk to other apps). Future-proof systems are “open.” Focus on purchasing software that has a robust API (Application Programming Interface). APIs are like universal power outlets. If you have an API-first phone system, you can easily connect new AI tools.

2. Move to Cloud-Native (Not just Cloud-Hosted)

There is a big difference between a legacy system “put on the internet” and one built for the cloud. Look for a microservices architecture. In older systems, if you wanted to update the voicemail part, the whole system had to go down. In a microservices system,

small pieces (like adding a new AI feature) are instantly updated without any downtime.

3. Implement Zero-Trust Security

The outdated way of securing a building (a firewall or “fence” around the office) is obsolete because employees and doctors work from everywhere. It’s better to move to identity-based security. Instead of trusting a device because it is plugged into a wall at the hospital or office, the system verifies the person every single time they try to access a call or a record. This protects your organization against deepfake voice fraud and ensures that, as communication becomes more mobile, your data remains HIPAA-compliant.

Nicole Limpert is a marketing content writer for Amtelco.