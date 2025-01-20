The January 2025 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: 2025 Vision: Key Trends Shaping the Future of Call Centers

Feature Content: AI-Enhanced Conversation Analytics Redefines the CX and EX, by Donna Fluss

As consumers, we’re bombarded with marketing declaring that products are “new and improved,” which is frequently reinforced with updated packaging and a different name. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: AI-Generated Calls: Telecom’s Next TCPA Frontier? by Jared M. Tully and Blake N. Humphrey

The world is abuzz about “artificial intelligence” and its potential to revolutionize how people live, work, and play. The telecommunications industry is no exception. . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: A Place to Call Home: Finding the Ideal Contact Center Location, by Miguel A. Ramos

When my team went scouting for a new customer contact center, we took our checklist of “must have” attributes with us. We needed a location that had an ample educated and well-spoken workforce. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: I Predict…, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, Phd

It seems that seldom a week goes by when I don’t receive a call from someone wanting to interview me. Sometimes it is a local newspaper, other times a specialty magazine. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Kauneonga

Introducing Liberty by Kauneonga: an all-in-one, cloud-based platform built for your answering service. Streamline your operations with a simplified experience for your agents, supervisors, and clients. Access real-time reporting and analytics, giving you comprehensive insights into your business’s performance, so you can make informed decisions on the fly. With Liberty’s multi-tenant environment, agents can seamlessly support thousands of businesses within a single application.

100% Cloud-Based: Accessible anywhere, anytime.

Omnichannel: Multi-channel communications seamlessly.

Dynamic Agent Scripting: Adapt conversations in real-time.

Cloud-Communications Provider: Local, Toll-Free, SMS, VoIP, and more.

Workforce Management: Optimize staff productivity and scheduling.

Supervisor Dashboard: Centralized control and oversight.

Integrate with 5000+ Applications: Connects with your existing tools.

HIPAA and PCI DSS Compliant: Secure and compliant.

Discover more at www.kauneonga.com and elevate your answering service today.

