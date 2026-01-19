The January 2026 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Case Study: …An Upgrade Journey Into New Opportunities – American Communications Center Inc, by Laura LaLuzerne

ACC Communications Center Inc. (ACC) offers customized virtual receptionist solutions for all types of businesses, both large and small. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1993,. . . .read more >>

From the Editor: Reducing Customer Churn: Key Strategies for Retaining Business and Preventing Defections, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Businesses focus on sales and marketing efforts to grow their operations and make a profit. But before they can accomplish these goals, they must first make enough sales to offset . . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Effectively Prevent Customer Cancellations by Kathy Sisk

Customer cancellations are inevitable in the BPO industry, and they can be frustrating. There are many reasons why a customer might. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Don’t Sabotage Your Call Center, by Nancy Friedman

Believe it or not, there are many ways to sabotage your call center. The chances are that your staff is doing some of them right now . . .read more >>

Industry News

Amtelco proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, commemorating five decades of invention, growth, and commitment to the call center industry.

Amtelco Secure Messages was launched in 2011 as miSecureMessages

Peter Lyle DeHaan Releases Practical Guide to Transform Answering Service Profitability

“The Profitable Answering Service” Delivers 65 Actionable Strategies to Help TAS OwnersBoost Revenue, Master Technology, and Outpace Competition



Business nonfiction author and call center veteran Peter Lyle DeHaan announced the release of his latest book, The Profitable Answering Service: 65 Actionable Strategies to BoostProfitability, Master Technology, and Outpace the Competition. The wide-ranging guide is now available in ebook, audiobook, paperback, and hardcover formats wherever books are sold, offering answering service owners and managers a strategic roadmap to prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the coming year.



In an increasingly competitive landscape where technology evolves rapidly and customer expectations continue to rise, answering services face unprecedented pressure to innovate while maintaining profitability. The Profitable Answering Service addresses these challenges head-on, providing practical, battle-tested strategies drawn from DeHaan’s extensive experience in the call center industry.



The book offers an organized approach to transforming answering service operations across critical dimensions such as management, staffing, technical, promotion, and more. Each of the 65 strategies is designed to be immediately actionable, enabling business owners to implement improvements that deliver measurable results.



“Answering service owners are juggling more challenges than ever before—from grappling with AI and automation to managing rising costs and intensifying competition,” said Peter Lyle DeHaan.



“I wrote this book to give them a clear, practical playbook they can use right now to strengthen their TAS and position themselves for long-term success. Whether you’re struggling with profitability, trying to keep up with technology, or looking for ways to stand out in your market, this book provides the strategies you need.”



The timing of the release is strategic, allowing answering service operators to absorb and begin implementing the book’s recommendations for the new year. Topics covered include revenue optimization, cost management, technology selection and integration, customer retention strategies, competitive differentiation, and operational efficiency improvements.



DeHaan brings decades of hands-on experience in the call center and answering service industry to this work, combining insider knowledge with a practical understanding of the day-to-day realities facing business owners. His straightforward, no-nonsense writing style makes complex business concepts accessible and immediately applicable.



The Profitable Answering Service is available now in multiple formats to accommodate

different reading preferences:

Ebook – for instant access and mobile reading

Audiobook – for learning on the go

Paperback – for traditional reading and note-taking

Hardcover – for collectors and libraries

The book can be purchased wherever books are sold, including major online retailers and

bookstores.



For answering service owners preparing their strategic plans for the upcoming year, The Profitable Answering Service offers an invaluable resource to guide decision-making and drive

meaningful business improvements.

About Peter Lyle DeHaan

Peter Lyle DeHaan is a business nonfiction author and call center industry veteran with extensive experience helping answering service businesses optimize their operations and increase profitability. Through his writing, DeHaan shares practical insights and actionable strategies drawn from real-world experience, empowering business owners to navigate industry challenges and achieve sustainable growth.



For more information, visit https://peterlyledehaan.com/books/the-profitable-answering-

service/

