The July 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Celebrating 31 Years of Connections Magazine: An Interview with Peter DeHaan, PhD., by Genevieve Carrenard

Celebrating this milestone fills everyone at Connections Magazine with immense gratitude. Entering a fourth decade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of many, and a reflection of the strong relationships we’ve built with our sponsors, readers, and contributors over the years. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: Are You Ready for AI and LLMs in Your Contact Center? by Nicole Limpert

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) are already being used by all types of businesses. Research indicates that 77 percent of companies are either using or exploring the use of AI in their businesses, . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Call Center Culture: What is it and Why is it so Important? by Gabriel Bristol

Professionals frequently use the phrase “corporate culture,” but they seldom really define it. Simply put, corporate culture describes and governs the ways in which a company’s owners and employees think, feel, and act. . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Make Retention Your Supervisor’s Job, by Penny Reynolds

One of the most difficult challenges faced by call center management today is how to retain qualified workers. In the call center operation, where over 70% of costs are related to staffing

. . . read more >>

Vendor Profile: Startel

In the 1980s, digital switches and direct dialing provided new opportunities in the telephone industry, turning local exchanges into national or even international call centers. It was during this wave of change that Startel was founded; . . . read more >>

Industry News

Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors

