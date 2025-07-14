The July 2025 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: What Is Artificial Intelligence’s Place in Your Call Center? Make an Informed Decision about Implementing AI, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

You may be tired of hearing about artificial intelligence (AI). You probably also realize that AI is not another trend that will disappear and fade into history. Call center AI is a persistent technology that is here to stay . . . .read more >>

Guest Column: How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Call Center Industry, by Kevin Beale

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing how we interact with computers, obtain information, and perform our daily jobs. This applies to all industries. AI can be used for tasks as simple as finding detailed information on a specific topic. . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Workforce Management: Productivity, Engagement, and the Customer Experience, by Kyle Antcliff

A company’s frontline workforce can often make or break an organization. Studies show that customers’ interactions with contact center agents directly and significantly affect brand reputation, revenue, and profits. A recent Harvard Business Review study found. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Strategies to Negotiate Any Sale, by John Patrick Dolan

The sales negotiation process can seem like a miserable chore when the parties involved resort to underhanded tactics and sneaky methods to get what they want. One of the most important aspects. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Startel

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Startel is a leading provider of unified communications, business process automation and performance management solutions and services for small to mid-size organizations. Since its founding in 1980, Startel has established a loyal customer base from a variety of industries, including contact centers, education, government, healthcare, insurance, telephone answering service and utilities. Customers depend on Startel’s solutions and services to increase business efficiencies, identify performance opportunities and deliver quick, secure and accurate communication 24/7 x 365.

