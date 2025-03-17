The March 2025 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Five Essential Skills Every Call Center Agent Should Have, by Peter Lyle DeHaan

Call center success hinges on your agents. The right agents produce the best results. This starts with hiring.

Contact Center Key Technology Trends for 2025: AI Leads the Charge, by Donna Fluss

Based on findings from a recent DMG Consulting survey, 2025 is shaping up to be an excellent year for technology investments in

Guest Column: Call Center Automation Tools That Are Revolutionizing The Industry, by Katie Charles

The best way to stay efficient in any industry is to find new ways to do things, especially regarding your answering service software

Ten Years Ago: Ramping Up Global Online Sales with Customer Service, by Hugh Goldstein

When selling or providing a service online, business opportunities can quickly multiply, but so can the customer service considerations. In our interconnected world, Internet and cloud services have created a flatter global playing field for competition.

Twenty Years Ago: The Four Cs of Coaching, by Nancy Friedman, Telephone Doctor

When most people think of the word "coach," they immediately imagine someone on the sidelines screaming at their players to do a better job.

Vendor Profile: Shooster Holdings

Thinking about selling your business? Explore the opportunity with Shooster Holdings (SH). We don’t just purchase businesses; we build partnerships. Our extended family comprises Answering Service Care, Berkshire Receptionists (formerly Berkshire Communicators), A-1 Message Center, Around-the-Clock Answering Service, Kelley’s Telephone Answering Service, Harrell’s Answering Service, A Ring-A-Ding Answering Service, and many others.

At SH, we hold your legacy in high regard, ensuring your business will continue to grow and thrive. When your employees join SH, they become part of a tight-knit, family culture committed to growth and fostering strong relationships.

To discuss joining the SH family, please fill out this form or call (954) 968-9299.

