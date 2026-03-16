The March 2026 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

The Past, Present, and Future of Telecommunication, by Nicole Limpert

How did we go from “old-school” phones to the apps and digital systems we use today, and what will communication be like in the near future? Essentially, voice calls,. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: Reducing Agentic AI: Understanding Intelligent Automation, by Donna Fluss

Agentic AI has many definitions, and how it is understood and explained varies by audience, application provider (vendor), or user. The market agrees that Agentic AI is . . . .read more >>

Resilience and Financial Wellness: Thriving in the Call Center Industry, by Martha Hagemann

Working in a call center is both rewarding and demanding. Agents face long hours, constant customer interactions, and the pressure of meeting performance targets . . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Can Telehealth Save Medicare? by Charu Raheja, PhD

Currently, Medicare is waning under the pressure of much of America’s population living longer than the system can support. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: I’m Busy, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Perhaps you’ve heard this story. Imagine you’re sitting in a college class. It’s one of those big classrooms, with tiered seating, able to accommodate hundreds of students. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned software company that provides fast, secure, and reliable communication solutions for contact centers, healthcare, and other organizations looking for immediate and reliable connections. Since 1976, customers have trusted Amtelco to provide the technology, the tools, and the five-star after-the-sale support to optimize communication and connection–when it matters most.

Amtelco’s employees and customers are at the heart of the company. Amtelco supports its customers with in-house, around-the-clock customer support professionals with an average tenure of 17 years with the company. Independent employee surveys have resulted in Amtelco being honored by the Wisconsin State Journal as a Top Workplace in Madison, Wisconsin since 2020.



Industry News

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About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.

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