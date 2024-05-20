May 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine

The May 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry


Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Exploring Virtual Call Centers, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD
Call centers were once centralized operations that functioned at a singular facility. Yet, thanks to today’s technology, they no longer need to be constrained to one location. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Could Work-at-Home Agents Turn the Call Center Into a Ghost Town? by Felix Serrano
The rise of the remote call center agent is one of the fastest-growing trends in the customer care industry. In fact, with an anticipated annual growth of 25 percent. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: External Performance Metrics, by Penny Reynolds
The long-term success of any organization, particularly a service organization such as a call center, depends upon continuous improvement. The key to continuous improvement involves listening to customers to learn how effectively the organization is meeting their needs. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Amtelco

Built on Innovation, Backed by Tradition

Amtelco is a family-owned software company devoted to providing immediate and accurate communications that are built on innovation and backed by tradition. Amtelco’s mission is . . . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

About Connections Magazine 

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.

