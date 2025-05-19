The May 2025 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Ideas Ignite in Phoenix: Why You Can’t Miss the 2025 ATSI Annual Conference, by Genevieve Carrenard

If there’s one event that defines the heartbeat of the call center industry, it’s the ATSI Annual Conference—and 2025 promises to be. . . .read more >>

Case Study: How AI and a New Sales Strategy Helped Readymode Book More Demos and Close More Deals, by Rob Auld and David Byck

In the call center industry, efficiency is everything, but not at the expense of the customer experience (CX). . . .read more >>

Guest Column: Benefits of Uniting CRM and Amtelco’s Solutions, by Katie Charles

Our world faces many demands: it is highly connected and customer-centric. This is no time for siloed customer relationship management (CRM) tools . . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: : Three Steps for Taking the Stress Out of Managing Contact Center Compliance, by Rob Schneider

The contact center industry is inundated with regulatory requirements, yet maintaining compliance is critical for business success. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: The Art of Delegation, by Peter DeHaan

Two decades ago, as a first-time manager, I was green and had much to learn. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned software company devoted to providing immediate and accurate communication solutions built on innovation and backed by tradition. Amtelco’s mission is to create fast, secure, and reliable human connections through software communication technology.

Amtelco is proud to be an innovative call center and answering service industry leader, helping customers save time and improve communications to achieve long-term success. Amtelco values partnerships with every customer, and the commitment to helping customers prosper remains as strong as ever. Amtelco is also proud to announce that for the sixth consecutive year, Amtelco received a Top Workplaces Award for 2025. This unique award is based solely on employee feedback from a confidential employee survey. . . .read more >>

