The May 2026 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Celebrating Connection at the ATSI Annual Conference

The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) has been a cornerstone for the telephone answering service and call center industry for many years,. . . .read more >>

Thinking About Selling Your Answering Service? What Owners Should Know Before Going to Market, By Logan Shooster

Selling an answering service is more complex than most business owners expect. Between compliance obligations, 24/7 operations, and high client expectations, this isn’t a business that sells on autopilot . . . .read more >>

How Quickly Can Your Call Center Adapt to AI? By Nicole Limpert

Many call centers face a unique set of challenges that make adapting to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered communication tools particularly difficult. These barriers generally fall into three categories . . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: 7 Predictions for the Future of Customer Engagement in the Contact Center by Tom Goodmanson

The “smart” technology that revolutionized our cell phones is finding its way into just about everything: medical devices, baby monitors, smoke detectors, thermostats, running shoes, even cows. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Managing Around the Sun: Tips For The Virtual Manager, by Cate Jones

So you think managing is tough? Try doing it when your employees are located around the globe. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned software company that provides fast, secure, and reliable communication solutions for contact centers, healthcare, and other organizations looking for immediate and reliable connections. Since 1976, customers have trusted Amtelco to provide the technology, the tools, and the five-star after-the-sale support to optimize communication and connection–when it matters most.

Amtelco’s employees and customers are at the heart of the company. Amtelco supports its customers with in-house, around-the-clock customer support professionals with an average tenure of 17 years with the company. Independent employee surveys have resulted in Amtelco being honored by the Wisconsin State Journal as a Top Workplace in Madison, Wisconsin since 2020.



Industry News

NAEO Superior Agent Service Award Accepting Registrations

The NAEO Superior Agent Service Award (SASA) program is now accepting registrations through May 31, 2026. Recognize and reward the agents driving your business forward and submit your application today before the deadline closes….read more>>

Kauneonga Expands Liberty Platform with Voice AI, Mobile App and Migration Tools

Kauneonga is introducing new Liberty Platform capabilities designed to help answering services and call centers manage increasingly complex communication operations with greater clarity, flexibility, and control….read more >>

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.

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