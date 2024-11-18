The November 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Unveiling the Heart of Call Centers Workers: What Employees Want Their Boss to Know, by Genevieve Carrenard

Call centers are the pulse of customer service, serving as the bridge between companies and their clients. Yet, beneath the buzzing hum of conversations lies an undercurrent of unspoken employee needs. . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Choose Your Business Partners With Care, by Peter DeHaan, PhD

Conference planners sometimes ask me to sit on a panel. The common format is that each panelist makes an initial presentation, followed by a Q&A. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Effective Questioning Skills, by Nancy Friedman, Telephone Doctor

How important is it to ask good questions? It’s very important. It’s important you use questioning skills to help you completely understand the caller’s situation. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Map Communication

If you are considering selling your business, you owe it to yourself and your employees to consider selling to MAP Communications’ Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Dozens of past sellers to MAP include Stericycle Communications Solutions, Answer Center VA Beach, and A-Courteous Communications in Orlando.

Call Grant Sibley 800-955-9888 or email gsibley@mapcommunications.com for a confidential conversation.

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.

For more information, contact us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...