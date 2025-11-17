The November 2025 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Addressing Call Center Stress Syndrome, by Nicole Limpert

Call Center Stress Syndrome (CCSS) is a form of burnout that is highly prevalent among call center agents, mainly due to the unique and high-pressure. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: How AI Answering Services Are Changing the Way Small Businesses Handle Calls, by Lance Brandon

AI-powered answering services are quickly becoming the frontline for modern businesses. Instead of missed calls, clunky phone trees, or expensive live coverage . . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: How Would You Like us to Contact You? by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

After our basement flooded and the insurance company said, “Sorry, you’re not covered,” I knew it was time to find a new insurer. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Avoid Successful Lawsuits by Non-Performing Employees, by Patricia S. Eyres

It is a frustrating fact that even poorly performing employees often win lawsuits for discrimination or wrongful termination. They often claim . . .read more >>

Industry News

Amtelco announces the Release of Web Supervisor

Web Supervisor provides management with easy web access to configuration settings, scripting tools, and monitoring features.

Amtelco Announces the 7.0 Version Release for the Amtelco Secure Messages App

Amtelco Secure Messages v7.0 includes new embedded and optional features.

