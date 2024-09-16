The September 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Celebrating 31 Years of Connections Magazine: An Interview Peter DeHaan, PhD. – Part 2 by Genevieve Carrenard

Connections Magazine is entering its fourth decade! In our last issue, we asked Peter DeHaan, our editor-in-chief, to take us back to the early days of his career in the call center industry, and his involvement with the magazine. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: Future Proofing Your Call Center: Strategies for Long-Term Success by Lance Brandon

In an era of rapid technological change and evolving customer expectations, call centers must adopt innovative strategies to ensure long-term success. . . .read more >>

Contact Centers are a Great Data Source for AI Initiatives by Donna Fluss

Contact centers contain a significant amount of customer data as most interactions with customers and prospects are captured and recorded by on. . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Three Best Practices to Jumpstart Your Desktop Automation Project by Anna Convery

The technology revolution has created a business culture where real-time access to information is expected. From mobile applications to Web self-service portals, consumer demands and the thirst for information are increasing. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Watch That Tone of Voice by Nancy Friedman, Telephone Doctor

Your Mom was right. It’s not what you say, but how you say it. Several times while I was out shopping recently, I’ve been told things that frankly, weren’t that bad, but the tone of voice was so wrong. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: SingleComm

With a combined sixty years of industry experience, SingleComm delivers a TAS platform with fully integrated voice, omnichannel, scripting, and dispatch. Enjoy peace of mind with built-in resilience and redundancy with their cloud-native platform. . . .read more >>

Industry News

TAS for SALE!

Established Telephone Answering Service for Sale: Over 30 years in business with loyal staff and customers. We provide reliable service to our clients using an Amtelco Infinity IS platform. . . .read more >>

