The September 2025 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: Replacing Outdated Call Center Scripting Processes, by Nicole Limpert

Call centers have traditionally used printed scripts in binders as a way to standardize and guide agent-caller interactions. Paper-based systems are prone to human error, legibility issues, and inconsistencies. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: Conversational AI: Innovation Meets Interaction, by Donna Fluss

The conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) self-service and agent augmentation sector is experiencing brisk growth due to the convergence of rapidly improving technology and socio/economic event . . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Turnover Solutions: Why Do Employees Leave the Nest?, by Dan Campbell

Contact centers have a reputation for notoriously high turnover rates, sometimes upwards of 200 percent depending on the industry. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: The Myth of Self-Service, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

What is your self-service strategy? Is it in-place and fully functional? Perhaps it’s moving forward, slowly but surely. Conversely, you may still be contemplating what your self-service offerings should be – if any at all . . .read more >>

