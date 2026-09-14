The September 2026 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

The Breather Call is Disappearing. Protect Your Agents from the “Complexity Spike”, By Nicole Limpert

Think back to what a typical call center shift looked like a few years ago. The agent’s queue was a mixed bag. They might handle a frustrating, emotionally charged billing dispute, but the very next call would be a straightforward password reset. . . .read more >>

Guest Column: Renaming and Reframing the Human Behind the Headset, By Donna Fluss

Many kinds of agents exist in the world. Real estate agents who help you find a home. Travel agents who help you book a vacation. Sports agents who negotiate million-dollar deals. Literary agents who . . . .read more >>

Knocked Down, But Never Defeated: Resilience in the Call Center Industry, By Martha Hagemann

Working in a call center can feel like a constant test of endurance. Agents face demanding customers, strict performance targets, and the pressure of rapid organizational. . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Selling Your Business: The Negotiation Process, By Jeff Lever

Offers are coming in to purchase your business. The range of offers coming in vary from borderline insulting to above asking price. Most sellers don’t realize that when you place an asking price on the market, the negotiation process has already begun!. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Ron Violante

Ron Violante can help you sell your TAS or buy another one. Put his 35 years of telephone answering service industry experience to work for you. He has personal connections with buyers who are ready to act.



Call Ron Violante at 330-565-8364 or email him at RonaldViolante1@gmail.com for a confidential consultation

Industry News

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.