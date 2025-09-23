Amtelco Announces the 7.0 Version Releasefor the Amtelco Secure Messages App

Amtelco Secure Messages v7.0 includes new embedded and optional features.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – September 23, 2025 — Today, Amtelco announced the release of version 7.0 for its HIPAA-compliant secure messaging app called Amtelco Secure Messages. Amtelco Secure Messages provides secure messaging and paging services for Android and iOS devices using Amtelco’s secure messaging service. The app does not have the character limits of SMS text messaging, and is a secure method for transmitting images, audio files, and other materials as message attachments.

Embedded and optional features of this release include:

Rebranding to Amtelco Secure Messages : The name, logo, colors, and branding of the app have been updated to reflect the new name of Amtelco Secure Messages.

: The name, logo, colors, and branding of the app have been updated to reflect the new name of Amtelco Secure Messages. Phone Dialer Screen : Calls made using the Phone Dialer are routed through a call center or organization so that number is shown on the Caller ID instead of your device’s number.

: Calls made using the Phone Dialer are routed through a call center or organization so that number is shown on the Caller ID instead of your device’s number. Role-Based Messaging : Role-Based Messaging synchronizes Amtelco’s Intelligent Series (IS) OnCall Scheduling with Amtelco Secure Messages. Role-Based Messaging enables app users to retrieve assigned resources for IS on-call schedules, on-call shifts, and on-call roles and send messages to everyone filling a role.

: Role-Based Messaging synchronizes Amtelco’s Intelligent Series (IS) OnCall Scheduling with Amtelco Secure Messages. Role-Based Messaging enables app users to retrieve assigned resources for IS on-call schedules, on-call shifts, and on-call roles and send messages to everyone filling a role. Copy & Paste Functionality: The copy function can be enabled or restricted for phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and web addresses on Android and iOS devices.

“We are so excited to release this highly anticipated version of our secure messaging app,” said Jessy Mohns-Scanlan, Amtelco Secure Messages Product Manager. “Our app brings secure messaging and paging services to mobile devices using an encrypted web service to send secure messages to Android and iOS/iPadOS-based devices. Version 7.0 provides a new way for end users to engage with each other through the optional Role-Based Messaging feature while also introducing more features for administrators to help meet response-time metrics.”

Secure messages can be initiated by enterprise staff via a web interface and a mobile device app, or by call center operators using Amtelco’s applications. Amtelco Secure Messages integrates with Amtelco’s call center solutions to provide additional functionality such as scripted messaging and integrated directories and on-call scheduling.

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and a leading provider of innovative communication solutions for healthcare, call centers, contact centers, and other organizations. Amtelco’s healthcare branch was established in 1997 to offer solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry and released its own HIPAA-compliant secure messaging app in 2011.

Today, Amtelco also offers AI-powered and cloud-based solutions and has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Learn more about Amtelco at amtelco.com.