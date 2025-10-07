Amtelco announces the Release of Web Supervisor

Web Supervisor provides management with easy web access to configuration settings, scripting tools, and monitoring features.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – October 7, 2025 — Today, Amtelco announced the release of Web Supervisor, an application that is designed to give supervisors access to the configuration settings, scripting tools, and monitoring features of the Intelligent Series (IS) v5.7 software from the convenience of a web browser.

Supervisors can easily configure IS from desktop computers, laptops, or tablets without downloading and installing a program. The modern interface makes it simple to leverage the advanced features and options of IS v5.7 without compromising functionality.

Web Supervisor provides web access to:

Message scripting

HTML-based info Pages

Agent and Client configuration

Intelligent reporting and system scheduling

Intelligent directories and on-call scheduling

Monitoring waits and stations

“The Web Supervisor interface is designed with system administrators in mind,” said Chris Bach, Web Supervisor Product Manager. “Some advantages of Web Supervisor are easier script building, it provides a web server-only connection with built-in high availability, and offers convenient remote access.”

Supervisors can remotely monitor the IS system and access live data about dispatch jobs, calls, events, and monitor agents’ screens and audio to ensure quality.

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and is a leading provider of innovative communication solutions for healthcare, call centers, contact centers, and other organizations. Amtelco’s healthcare branch was established in 1997 to offer solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry, and it released its own HIPAA-compliant secure messaging app in 2011.

Today, Amtelco also offers AI-powered and cloud-based solutions, with systems operating in all 50 states of the United States and more than 20 countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Learn more about Amtelco at amtelco.com.