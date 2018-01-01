Amtelco Attends HIMSS25 and Introduces Ellie® an AI-Powered Intelligent Virtual Agent

Amtelco will be an exhibitor again at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – February 18, 2025 —Today, Amtelco announced they will attend the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) annual conference for the 27th consecutive year.

HIMSS25 will be held on March 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Caesars Forum, and Wynn Las Vegas. Amtelco can be found at booth 1521.

Amtelco is excited to introduce its latest innovation called Ellie® at HIMSS25 this year. Ellie is an AI-powered intelligent virtual agent natively designed to run on Amtelco’s Intelligent Series (IS) version 6.0 and its Active Insights platform. Ellie is purposely intended to support operators when call centers experience overwhelming call volumes due to limited staffing or peak-hour traffic. Ellie offers automation and intelligently processes existing scripts to reduce caller wait times. Key features of Ellie include the following:

Automate Live Calls – Choose which calls to automatically direct to Ellie based on your criteria, including call volume and wait times.

– Choose which calls to automatically direct to Ellie based on your criteria, including call volume and wait times. Transfer Live Calls to Ellie – Agents can pass callers to Ellie to complete the call, perform a survey, or handle other services.

– Agents can pass callers to Ellie to complete the call, perform a survey, or handle other services. Utilize Existing Scripts – Ellie understands the entire script and can perform advanced scripting functions.

“Ellie supports hospital contact centers by working with agents to serve callers better and reduce operator workload,” said Tom Curtin, CEO of Amtelco. “Ellie intelligently handles basic inquiries using a large language model (LLM) with natural language processing (NLP). NLP enables Ellie to speak and understand speech like a human for a more life-like feel. Together, Ellie and your agents create a call experience that offers unparalleled service to patients and staff while providing cost-savings and scalability to your hospital call center.”

Ellie is the nickname of Eleanor Curtin, one of Amtelco’s co-founders and matriarch of the Curtin family who still owns and operates Amtelco. The name Ellie was purposefully chosen to honor

About Amtelco

Amtelco has been a leading provider of innovative communication applications since 1976. Amtelco’s healthcare branch was established in 1997 to offer solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry and released its own HIPAA-compliant secure messaging app in 2011.

Today, Amtelco also offers AI-powered and cloud-based solutions and has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Learn more about Amtelco at amtelco.com.