Wisconsin State Journal Names Amtelco a Winner of the Madison, WI Top Workplaces 2025 Award

Amtelco, a trusted leader in the Contact Center and Enterprise Critical Communications industries, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Wisconsin State Journal Top Workplaces for the sixth consecutive year.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – March 24, 2025 — Today, Amtelco announced that Wisconsin State Journal Top Workplaces has awarded it a Top Workplaces 2025 honor for the sixth consecutive year. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected and Supported, Enabled to Grow, and

Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

"Amtelco will be celebrating its 50-year anniversary next year. From the start, our co-founders, Bill and Eleanor Curtin, created a culture based in large part on family. Our family-minded culture lays an incredible foundation of strong ethics, teamwork, and the attitude that if our customers are successful, we will be successful. We will continue to grow and add new team members and customers to our Amtelco family," said Tom Curtin, CEO of Amtelco.

About Amtelco

Amtelco has been a leading provider of innovative communication applications since 1976. Amtelco’s healthcare branch was established in 1997 to offer solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry and released its own HIPAA-compliant secure messaging app in 2011.

Today, Amtelco also offers AI-powered and cloud-based solutions, and has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Learn more about Amtelco at amtelco.com.