Amtelco Announces New Software Release

Amtelco, a trusted leader in the Call Center and Healthcare Communications industries, announces the release of Intelligent Series 6.0.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – March 30, 2026 — Today, Amtelco announced the release of version 6.0 for its Intelligent Series (IS) suite of contact center applications. This release provides new features to support intelligent virtual agents (IVAs), configure Client and Directory statuses, share IS data with custom applications, and customize summaries and script fields to enhance call center productivity, including:

Ellie™ Intelligent Virtual Agent : Ellie is Amtelco’s Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) capable of handling customer interactions with an automated, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agent that utilizes a Large Language Model (LLM) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to handle, understand, and create natural dialogue. Ellie helps with staffing shortages and high call volumes by handling calls entirely on its own.

: Ellie is Amtelco’s Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) capable of handling customer interactions with an automated, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agent that utilizes a Large Language Model (LLM) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to handle, understand, and create natural dialogue. Ellie helps with staffing shortages and high call volumes by handling calls entirely on its own. IS Client Statuses : Client Statuses provide more fluid call-handling workflows based on the current needs of a Client. Each Client Status can have a customized greeting and behavior that is performed whenever that status is in effect.

: Client Statuses provide more fluid call-handling workflows based on the current needs of a Client. Each Client Status can have a customized greeting and behavior that is performed whenever that status is in effect. Share IS Data with Custom Applications : The new Web Supervisor Application Programming Interface (API) enables supervisors to use third-party applications to effortlessly access and modify IS data. The Web Supervisor API supports integration with website forms, allowing for innovative possibilities to optimize workflow.

: The new Web Supervisor Application Programming Interface (API) enables supervisors to use third-party applications to effortlessly access and modify IS data. The Web Supervisor API supports integration with website forms, allowing for innovative possibilities to optimize workflow. HTML Summaries and Named Templates : HTML Summary Templates customize the layout of summaries generated by the Intelligent Messaging script using HTML. Named Templates customize the information accessible in the fields of an Intelligent Messaging script. Named Templates can be used to create expressions and provide HTML formatting, enabling greater customization.

: HTML Summary Templates customize the layout of summaries generated by the Intelligent Messaging script using HTML. Named Templates customize the information accessible in the fields of an Intelligent Messaging script. Named Templates can be used to create expressions and provide HTML formatting, enabling greater customization. Info Expressions: The new Info field type is used to access Info Page content within an Intelligent Messaging script, bringing a Client’s Info Page text directly into a script for a more integrated call flow.

“With this release, we’re putting powerful, AI-powered, and configuration tools into the hands of call center leadership and staff,” said Chris Bach, Intelligent Series Product Manager. “This isn’t just an update; it provides strategic advantages and burden-reducing benefits to our customers.”

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and a respected provider of interoperable, comprehensive, and customizable communication software. Its products offer automation, integration, and leading-edge technology, including cloud-based and AI-powered solutions, for healthcare, call centers, answering services, and other organizations. Amtelco proudly supports the vital work done by its customers with highly ranked products and services that optimize connections when they matter most. Amtelco has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.