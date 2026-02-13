Amtelco Releases Ellie™ an AI-powered Integrated Virtual Agent

Ellie™ is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and supports call centers by working with agents to better serve callers.

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – February 11, 2026—Today, Amtelco announced the release of Ellie™, an intelligent virtual agent (IVA) platform capable of handling caller interactions with an automated, artificial intelligence (AI)-based agent that utilizes a large language model (LLM) and natural language processing (NLP). Ellie augments live agents when call centers experience overwhelming call volumes by offering automation and intelligently processing existing live agent call scripts to reduce caller wait times.

Ellie is natively designed to run on Amtelco’s Intelligent Series (IS) version 6.0 software and its cloud-based LLM is hosted through the Active Insights platform. Ellie reduces the burdens experienced by agents by intelligently handling caller inquiries, providing real-time transcription, and offering an enhanced, cloud-based text-to-speech feature.

The LLM interacts with a caller to have an intelligent conversation, and NLP enables Ellie to speak and understand speech like a human for a more life-like feel. Together, Ellie and call center agents create an experience that offers unparalleled service to callers while providing cost-savings and scalability to contact centers. Key features of Ellie include the following:

Advanced Applications – Utilize Ellie for automated directory assistance, appointment scheduling, automated code calls, prescription refills, and more.

– Utilize Ellie for automated directory assistance, appointment scheduling, automated code calls, prescription refills, and more. Real-time Language Translation – Ellie can understand, translate, and respond to callers in their preferred language.

– Ellie can understand, translate, and respond to callers in their preferred language. Automate Live Calls – Choose which calls to automatically direct to Ellie based on criteria, including call volume and wait times.

– Choose which calls to automatically direct to Ellie based on criteria, including call volume and wait times. Transfer Live Calls to Ellie – Agents can pass callers to Ellie to complete the call, perform a survey, or handle other services.

– Agents can pass callers to Ellie to complete the call, perform a survey, or handle other services. Utilize Existing Live Agent Call Scripts – Ellie understands the entire script and can perform advanced scripting functions, including directory assistance, API interactions, and advanced dispatching.

“Ellie is based on our IS call center platform and leverages our IS scripting engine,” said Kevin Beale, Amtelco’s Vice President of Software and R&D. “One of the keys to Ellie is that it is part of our core IS platform.

This fully integrated AI solution offers significant benefits such as flexible call routing, enhanced navigation menus, automated outbound calls, and automated analytics.”

Ellie is the nickname of Eleanor Curtin, one of Amtelco’s co-founders and the matriarch of the Curtin family, who still owns and operates Amtelco. The name Ellie was purposefully chosen to honor the legacy of “Mrs. C” and to stress the importance of this product to Amtelco and its customers.

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and a respected provider of interoperable, comprehensive, and customizable communication software. Its products offer automation, integration, and leading-edge technology, including cloud-based and AI-powered solutions, for healthcare, call centers, answering services, and other organizations. Amtelco proudly supports the vital work done by its customers with highly ranked products and services that optimize connections when they matter most. Amtelco has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.