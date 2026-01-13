Amtelco Secure Messages Celebrates 15 Years of Secure Messaging

Amtelco Secure Messages was launched in 2011 as miSecureMessages

MCFARLAND, Wisconsin – January 12, 2026 — Today, Amtelco announced it is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its natively designed Amtelco Secure Messages (ASM) app, recognizing its dedication to providing HIPPA, SOC2, and HITECH-compliant, encrypted messaging for healthcare organizations and businesses that require confidential communication.

The app was first launched as miSecureMessages (MSM) in 2011, initially designed for the healthcare industry, but has since been adopted by any privacy-conscious business. Amtelco Secure Messages functions as a standalone messaging solution or with call centers to deliver end-to-end encrypted, two-way messaging.

“App users can send and receive secure texts, photos, videos, and audio files, which can be initiated via mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, or desktop computers. The app can be used alongside software from other vendors to help speed communication time, but it really shines when call center operators use it with Amtelco’s call center platform,” said Jessy Mohns-Scanlan, Amtelco Secure Messages Product Manager. “The app seamlessly integrates with Amtelco’s call center solutions to provide additional functionality such as scripted messaging, integrated directories, and on-call scheduling.”

Amtelco Secure Messages is widely used in many industries, including healthcare, financial services, legal, public safety, education, utilities, property management, and any business looking to improve collaboration with fast, secure, and reliable communications. In healthcare, the app streamlines communication between medical personnel, expedites emergency code notifications, improves bed turnover rate, and enables prompt alerts of critical lab and radiology results. Businesses use Amtelco Secure Messages to communicate with their mobile workforce, and call centers depend on its ability to track all message activity and generate reports.

About Amtelco

Amtelco is a family-owned company founded in 1976 and is a respected provider of interoperable, comprehensive, and customizable communication software. Its products offer automation, integration, and leading-edge technology, including cloud-based and AI-powered solutions, for healthcare, call centers, answering services, and other organizations. Amtelco proudly supports the vital work done by its customers with highly ranked products and services that optimize connections when they matter most. Amtelco has systems operating in all 50 of the United States and more than 20 foreign countries. Its sales and customer care staff are located throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.