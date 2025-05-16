Built on Innovation, Backed by Tradition

Amtelco is a family-owned software company devoted to providing immediate and accurate communication solutions built on innovation and backed by tradition. Amtelco’s mission is to create fast, secure, and reliable human connections through software communication technology.

Amtelco is proud to be an innovative call center and answering service industry leader, helping customers save time and improve communications to achieve long-term success. Amtelco values partnerships with every customer, and the commitment to helping customers prosper remains as strong as ever.

Amtelco is also proud to announce that for the sixth consecutive year, Amtelco received a Top Workplaces Award for 2025. This unique award is based solely on employee feedback from a confidential employee survey.

A Strong History

It all started in 1976, with nothing but a telephone switchboard and a dream. Amtelco carries the legacy of founder William J. Curtin, II, by constantly improving, innovating, and inventing superior software solutions. Customers continue to trust Amtelco to provide the technology, the tools, and the five-star support to optimize communication and connection when it matters most.

An Eye to the Future

As Amtelco prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026, keeping customers current with the newest communication technologies is of utmost importance. With that in mind, Amtelco is currently developing the AI-powered Ellie® Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), named in honor of Amtelco co-founder Eleanor Curtin.

Ellie uses existing scripts to efficiently handle caller interactions, reducing the stress of high call volumes for operators. With Ellie handling routine calls, live operators can manage more complex calls. Ellie can answer a call, begin entering information from the caller, and transfer that information to a live operator for further assistance when needed. Live operators can also transfer calls to Ellie to gather more information, for post-call surveys, and more.

Amtelco is currently exploring a wide variety of use cases, working closely with customers to ensure Ellie is designed to address the distinct needs of call centers and answering services.

Software That Reduces Labor Costs and Increases Productivity

Communication is key in any industry. That’s why Amtelco partners with customers to optimize workflow communication that simplifies calls and provides better customer service for callers. Intuitive scripts guide agents through even the most complicated call, step by step. The customized scripts increase efficiency and reduce errors, ensuring agents receive all the necessary information on every call. This also facilitates simplified, fast training for new staff.

Cloud-Based and On-Site Call Centers

Amtelco’s sophisticated software platform is designed to facilitate easy communications. Depending on each customer’s specific needs, Amtelco offers cloud-based and on-site configurations. Robust web-based agent and supervisor software, and mobile applications for clients enable convenient access for both on-site and remote workforces.

A Seamless, Comprehensive Platform

To provide a complete communications solution, Amtelco’s Genesis call center software offers skills-based on automatic call distribution (ACD), which improves call routing and management by quickly and accurately distributing incoming calls. In addition to calls, call centers can professionally handle SMS text messages, e-mail messages, video calls, web requests, and mobile requests, helping customers meet the communication needs of all their clients. Agent-initiated and automated notifications streamline the process by quickly dispatching messages to clients.

Real-Time AI Analytics with Automatic Call Scoring

Amtelco’s innovative Active Insights provides detailed, dynamic analytical data about operator activities, number and length of calls, peak traffic times, call logs, and call transcription, with convenient cloud-based storage for fast access. Automatic call scoring uses customized scoring scripts for each type of call, saving time for supervisors and providing helpful feedback for operators. Supervisors can easily search for a call based on client, date, keyword, and more, and review a specific call to hear and see precisely what happened, helping them spot trends and improve performance.

Easy-to-Use Encrypted Messaging Apps

The intuitive design of Amtelco Secure Messages provides all-in-one secure messaging apps that improve communications and speed response times with end-to-end encryption. Secure Messages ensures fast, reliable communications and is ideal for all types of clients that need to ensure their communications are secure. It has powerful features such as custom quick phrases, role-based messaging, phone number masking, shared device licenses, single sign-on authentication, and high availability.

A Single Source of Truth

The Amtelco Directories are the call center’s single source of truth, providing the detailed information agents need to handle every type of call accurately. The directories centralize large amounts of related information, and the convenient search tool simplifies the process of quickly locating vital information.

Directories can include contact information, office hours, locations, maps, and photos, helping agents communicate efficiently and effectively.

Versatile Integrations and APIs

Amtelco offers seamless high-level integrations with on-call scheduling, secure messaging, alarm management, SMS aggregators and providers, and notification solutions. Amtelco works closely with key technology partners, providing a comprehensive solution to help contact centers provide the services their clients require while also keeping operators updated with information that is always current.

Eliminate Errors with Accurate Schedules

Maintaining and updating on-call schedules can be overwhelming, but Amtelco’s On-Call Scheduling software simplifies the process and ensures agents always contact the correct personnel. Clients can create and maintain their own schedules, including schedule changes and overrides, which automatically update information for agents. Auto Scheduler quickly creates complex schedules using custom shift, role, and rule settings.

Dependable Five-Star Support

Amtelco has a reputation for complete, professional system support, offering training, installation, and technical staff on-call 24 hours a day. Amtelco’s customer support staff includes implementation specialists, installers, project managers, and technical support staff. The Amtelco support team provides fast and reliable service when customers need assistance. Customers also have exclusive access to the online TechHelper support site with software updates, documentation, manuals, videos, and additional training resources. TechHelper is available 24 hours a day, with unlimited access.

A Bright Future

Amtelco works closely with customers and continues to develop innovative features and products that empower call centers, answering services, and enterprise environments to operate efficiently and offer more services for their clients. Amtelco customers can rest assured that robust solutions are continually being developed, ensuring they can access the newest technology to reduce costs and increase profitability.