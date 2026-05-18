Celebrating Connection at the ATSI Annual Conference

The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) has been a cornerstone for the telephone answering service and call center industry for many years. By prioritizing innovation, professionalism, and collaboration, the organization remains a reliable partner for businesses aiming for industry excellence and significant professional relationships.

The upcoming event, centered on the theme “Pirates of Collaboration, Bolts of Innovation,” offers a critical platform for members to share educational insights and experiences. These exchanges are more vital than ever as the industry evolves to meet emerging technological trends and changing client expectations.

In recognition of this significant industry gathering, Connections Magazine wishes to thank its sponsors for their support of ATSI’s mission. Your involvement will, no doubt, help shape the industry’s future and growth!

For more information, please visit atsi.org