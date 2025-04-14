First Orion Launches Protect+, Safeguards Businesses from Inbound Spam and Scam Calls

Empowers businesses to make informed decisions on how inbound calls are treated–so that ‘only the good calls’ reach its agents

North Little Rock, Arkansas—4/8/25—First Orion, a leader in branded communication solutions, today announced the launch of Protect+ Risk Detection, a data-driven, signal-responsive AI solution for inbound spam and scam call protection that empowers businesses to make informed decisions on how inbound calls are treated so that only the good calls reach its agents.

With its proprietary advanced analytics and straightforward integration, Protect+ delivers a multi-level risk detection system that analyzes inbound call traffic, categorizes it with risk levels and call purpose, and provides actionable insights so businesses can determine how to handle each call. Protect+ is particularly valuable for industries vulnerable to fraudulent inbound calls, such as financial services/banking, healthcare, insurance, government services, and retail.

“Businesses are facing an unprecedented wave of nuisance and fraudulent calls, making it harder than ever to ensure legitimate conversations occur. Wasted time is wasted money,” said Josh Whitehurst, Head of Product at First Orion. “Protect+ is designed to give businesses full control over their inbound call security, allowing them to identify and filter out high-risk calls while ensuring critical communications get through.”

Protect+ key features include:

-Real-time Risk Detection – Analyzes inbound call data and assigns a risk level (high, medium, low) based on First Orion’s proprietary risk analysis.

-Call Categorization – Identifies calls and categorizes them based on the purpose of the call (customer service, debt collection, charity, scam, etc.)

-Simple API Integration – Enables seamless connection with existing telephony systems.

-Actionable Insights – Businesses can choose how to handle risky calls, including transfer and routing, warnings, labeling, or terminating.

-Continuous Data Updates – Ensures up-to-date protection with access to First Orion’s “Advice-of-Risk” database.

For more information about Protect+ and how it can enhance inbound call security, visit www.firstorion.com.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call experience for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable businesses to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies, and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.