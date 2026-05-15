Kauneonga Expands Liberty Platform with Voice AI, Mobile App and Migration Tools

Kauneonga is introducing new Liberty Platform capabilities designed to help answering services and call centers manage increasingly complex communication operations with greater clarity, flexibility, and control.

The featured updates focus on three key areas: AI-supported workflows, mobile app client access, and migration tools. Together, these capabilities are designed to help answering services and call centers improve call handling, strengthen quality assurance, increase client visibility, and simplify implementation when transitioning from legacy systems.

Kauneonga’s AI capabilities include Voice AI, SMS AI, and QA AI. Voice AI and SMS AI support configurable customer flows, intent recognition, structured data capture, multilingual interactions, and seamless escalation from AI to live agents. When a conversation is transferred, the live agent receives a summary of the caller’s context to support a smoother, more informed handoff.

QA AI helps supervisors review more interactions, identify performance trends faster, and coach teams with better insight. Dashboards, call recordings, metadata, scoring insights, and coaching details give teams a clearer view of agent performance, account patterns, and workflow needs.

“Answering services and call centers are being asked to manage more channels, higher client expectations, and more complex workflows than ever before,” said Logan Shooster, VP of Strategic Growth at Kauneonga. “Our focus is on providing answering services and call centers better visibility, more streamlined tools, and smarter workflows while helping their teams stay focused on the quality of service that makes this industry so important.”

The update also includes the Liberty mobile app for clients. The app provides access to calls, SMS, voicemails, contacts, messages, reports, notifications, and account activity from one centralized experience.

Migration and importer tools further support implementation teams with import and script templates, data validation, and rollout planning, helping answering services and call centers move to Liberty with more structure and confidence.

With these capabilities, Kauneonga continues to support answering services and call centers looking to build cleaner, more scalable CCaaS operations without losing the human service quality their clients depend on.

Learn more at www.kauneonga.com.