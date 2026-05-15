NAEO  Superior Agent Service Award Accepting Registrations

The NAEO Superior Agent Service Award (SASA) program is now accepting registrations through May 31, 2026. Recognize and reward the agents driving your business forward and submit your application today before the deadline closes.

Unlike other industry programs, SASA puts the spotlight directly on your individual agents, the heartbeat of your business. With mystery caller evaluations and meaningful recognition at every level, it’s the program that celebrates the people delivering exceptional service one call at a time. Top performers can even earn the NAEO Agent Award of Distinction, the highest honor of the program, where the #1 caller of the year receives their choice of a fully paid trip to an NAEO Workshop or Conference or a $500 cash award. Don’t miss your chance to show your team and the world what Superior Agent Service really means.



Learn more and register here: NAEO – SASA Registration.