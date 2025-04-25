New Quality Management Solution for Contact Centers Promises up to 99% Coverage

Workforce analytics provider Insightful.io has launched a new Quality Management (QM) module for contact centers, with the potential for up to 99% coverage.

Doing quality management at scale is a perennial challenge for contact center operators. Today, the average QM coverage rate is just 3%. Insightful’s new solution will eventually enable organizations to achieve up to 99% quality evaluation coverage via the combination of agent activity monitoring and AI.

Contact centers are now multi-mode. The challenge is that QM solutions typically only capture what happens on the call itself, and not the background actions an agent takes on their computer. This causes blind spots for contact center operators and limits quality management coverage. Insightful’s new QM module aims to solve this disconnect.

Insightful’s new contact center solution correlates agent app and website usage with customer conversations for a fuller picture of service. In doing so, the company is positioning itself as the most comprehensive quality evaluation system available for contact centers.

To back up its claims, Insightful’s contact center clients are already seeing strong results, including a 78% improvement in call abandonment rates, a 30% boost in employee engagement, and a 27% reduction in turnover after implementing Insightful.

Insightful CEO said more quality management cover depth is long overdue in the contact center industry.

“It’s absurd that up until now quality management coverage of around 3% has been the norm, simply because there was no better way,” Petrovic said.

“With this new release, our aim is to transform how QM is done, raising the bar for contact center operators and making work easier and more rewarding for agents, too.”

Features include the ability to share key video/audio moments for coaching or training, smart call prioritization, and background activities tracking.

Central to the release are powerful new capabilities, including customizable scorecards to calculate Internal Quality Scores (IQS), a centralized evaluation page for easy performance monitoring, and individual segment pages that combine call recordings with full on-screen activity tracking.

For additional information, please contact:

Seb Kipman I Head of Communications

sebastian.kipman@insightful.io

512-487-7426