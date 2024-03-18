

The March 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry



Feature Content:

From the Publisher: 5 Tips to Create a Positive Call Center Environment, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Staffing a call center is hard. Keeping it staffed is getting harder. With finding new staff becoming increasingly challenging, retaining existing staff is even more critical. . . . read more >>

AI to Drive 2024 Contact Center Technology Investments, by Donna Fluss

Enhance customer experience, improve productivity, and reduce operating expenses. . . .read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Ask Kathy: Agent Career Path, by Kathy Sisk

A customer service representative (CSR) and telemarketing service or sales representative (TSR) are great entry-level positions to prepare future managers and leaders. . . .read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Job Candidates Tell What They Like – And Don’t Like – in the Recruiting Process, by Malcolm C. McCulloch Ph.D.

How many times have you recruited an exciting candidate for your contact center, only to have the person walk away, possibly to accept a position with a competitor?. . . .read more >>

Vendor Profile: Shooster Holdings

Thinking about selling your business? Explore the opportunity with Shooster Holdings (SH). We don’t just purchase businesses; we build partnerships. . . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.

For more information, contact us.

